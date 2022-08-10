A free demo is now available for the next big Square Enix strategy game: The DioField Chronicle.

First announced at the PlayStation State of Play in March, the game is set for release on 22nd September across consoles and PC.

The demo is likewise available on all platforms and includes the game’s first chapter, with all progress transferring to the main game once purchased.

The DioField Chronicle | Release Date Trailer

That will give players insight into the Real Time Tactical Battle system, which Square Enix promises is “deeply strategic.”

It will also introduce characters from the Blue Fox Mercenaries and the game’s setting: DioField Island, a land of war and magic.

The DioField Chronicle includes character designs from Taiki (Lord of Vermilion 3, 4), concept art by Isamu Kamikokuryo (Final Fantasy 12 and 13) and an orchestrated score by Game of Thrones composers Ramin Djawadi and Brandon Campbell.

There’s certainly strong competition in the strategy RPG space this year, between the likes of this, Triangle Strategy, Hard West 2, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and more.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, however, has been pushed back into next year.