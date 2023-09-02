An orchestra conducted by Ivan Rudin will perform at the Mosurbanforum in Gostiny Dvor

A free symphony concert with renowned conductor Ivan Rudin will take place at the Moscow Urban Forum in Gostiny Dvor. Muscovites were told about the key cultural event for the weekend in the press service of the Mosurbanforum.

The orchestra conducted by Rudin will present a program that will be of interest to a wide audience. Musicians will perform popular classical pieces. The concert will take place on Saturday, September 2, at 18:00 in the Moscow Hall. Pre-registration is not required, the press service of the forum emphasized.

Ivan Rudin is an Honored Artist of Russia, laureate of the Moscow Prize in the field of musical art for the creation of the Bach-Marathon and Rachmaninov-Marathon projects and the symphonic performance The Master and Margarita. Collaborated with such musicians as Yuri Bashmet, Natalia Gutman, Alexander Lazarev and others.

The Moscow Urban Forum, where Rudin will speak, runs until September 10. As part of the forum, Gostiny Dvor turned into an interactive multimedia space for six weeks with an exposition dedicated to the development of healthcare, education, social protection and other sectors of the social sphere in Moscow.