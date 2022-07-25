Deputy Mayor of Rakov: a free bus was launched in the capital to the center of Moscow longevity

The “Route to Longevity” project has been launched in Moscow — the first bus has begun its work, which will help older citizens get to the center of Moscow longevity free of charge. Now it connects the centers of the Central Administrative District and Troitsk, and in the future the project will connect all the city centers of Moscow longevity, said Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development.

One of the main principles of the Moscow Longevity centers is extraterritoriality. This means that Muscovites can visit any or several of the city’s club spaces, regardless of their place of residence. To make it even easier for older citizens to visit other centers, meet new people and create their own communities of interest, we are launching the Route to Longevity project. Special branded free buses will run between the club spaces. Muscovites will be able to attend, for example, their favorite activities in another district or meet at an event in the center with friends from another district, as well as significantly expand their social circle thanks to new acquaintances See also The G7 will restrict operations with gold of the Russian Central Bank Anastasia RakovaDeputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development

For the first route between the centers of Moscow longevity, a minibus with 20 seats was chosen. Anastasia Rakova noted that comfortable seats are equipped inside; in hot weather, air conditioning provides comfort.

The launch of the first “Longevity Route” from the Khamovniki Center to the Troitsky Center was accompanied by a concert and entertainment program prepared by the leaders of the Troitsky Center for Longevity in Moscow.

In order to go to any of the centers they like, Muscovites of the older generation need to leave a request for a trip at their center or by calling the telephone number of the unified information service: +7 (495) 870-44-44.

Today, there are 52 Moscow longevity centers in the capital, in which more than 1.5 thousand interest clubs are organized. It is planned that in the future the “Route to Longevity” will not only connect all existing club centers, but also cover areas where club spaces have not yet been opened.

“The club spaces “Moscow Longevity Centers” arose in response to a request from modern pensioners – active Muscovites who are ready to learn new things and self-realization in various fields of creativity, sports, and leisure. Our centers are, first of all, a place of self-organized club activities, communication, sincere care and quality leisure of the older generation of citizens. Today it is very important to support Muscovites of the “silver age” in their pursuit of social activity. Self-organization just assumes that residents of Moscow over 55 years old are the rightful owners and main initiators of all events in all the CMD,” said Elena Gromova, head of the Moscow Longevity Centers.

According to her, the mission of the club spaces is to enable pensioners to expand their circle of acquaintances, find something they like and overcome the feeling of loneliness, and therefore the Route to Longevity project will be in demand.