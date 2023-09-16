A Frecce Tricolori plane crashes, killing a 5-year-old girl

A patrol aircraft Frecce Tricolori crashed in San Francesco al Campo. The pilot, as far as we know, saved himself by jumping with a parachute. The Frecce Tricolori are expected tomorrow at the final ceremony organized at the Turin Aeroclub for the centenary of the Air Force.

Scary accident of the Frecce Tricolori at the Turin Aero Club during the exhibition for the hundredth anniversary of the Air Force. The pilots appear to be unharmed.



The aircraft of Frecce Tricolori he crashed into a car, causing the death of a five-year-old girl. The deceased girl’s little brother and parents were also injured in the accident. The child, who was burned, was transferred to hospital in Turin. The parents were also burned and taken to two different city hospitals. According to what we learn, the pilot also suffered burns.

