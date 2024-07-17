The Dubai Civil Court has ruled that a fraudster must pay 750,000 dirhams to a company from which he embezzled 500,000 dirhams by creating an email address similar to that of another company with which the first had commercial transactions. He sent a message from it to the victim, asking her to transfer the embezzled amount to a new account, instead of the one registered with her, and was thus able to deceive its officials.

The aggrieved company filed a lawsuit before the civil court against the defendants in the fraud incident, after a final criminal ruling was issued convicting them, but the court ended up obligating only the first defendant to pay the stolen amount, in addition to 250 thousand dirhams as compensation.

In detail, the plaintiff company demanded that the defendants be obligated to pay one million dirhams, including 500 thousand dirhams that they obtained without right and in a fraudulent manner, and 500 thousand dirhams as compensation.

She based her lawsuit on the fact that the Dubai Public Prosecution had filed a criminal lawsuit against the accused, after they had participated with other fugitives in seizing the aforementioned amount from the injured company, fraudulently, by sending several emails to its private email, from an email address similar to an email belonging to another company with which it has commercial dealings.

The plaintiff company said that the defendants impersonated the other company, claimed that there was a problem with its bank account, and requested that a payment due from a commercial transaction be made through a new account belonging to the first defendant, which was intended to deceive the owner of the injured company, and cause him to transfer an amount of 500 thousand dirhams to the account of the first defendant, who in turn divided it into smaller amounts, and transferred them to different accounts outside the country, including 50 thousand dirhams transferred to the account of the second defendant inside the country.

After the case was reviewed by the Criminal Court of First Instance, it ruled to convict the accused and fine each of them 10 thousand dirhams, in addition to fining them jointly the amount of 500 thousand dirhams, the value of the stolen money.

In turn, the Public Prosecution appealed the initial ruling before the Criminal Court of Appeal, which upheld their conviction, but amended the ruling from a fine to imprisonment for a month and deportation from the country.

The plaintiff company then relied on the issuance of a final criminal judgment against the accused, and filed a civil suit demanding compensation for the damages represented in the deprivation of its money, in addition to the expenses it incurred in order to recover it.

After examining the case, the civil court explained in the grounds of its ruling that it had established that the role of the second defendant was limited to receiving an amount into his account from the account of the first defendant, which in itself constitutes evidence of his participation in the incident, in addition to his knowledge of it, which negates the evidence of error on his part, and thus negates his responsibility for the damages suffered by the plaintiff, and therefore the court rejects the case against him.

As for the first defendant, the court has established that he committed a crime by seizing the sum of 500 thousand dirhams from the plaintiff’s money, and the judgment has become final due to the expiry of the time limits for appealing it. Therefore, the error attributed to him has been established on his part in a way that cannot be disputed or re-examined, and the court has no choice but to examine the harm he suffered as a result of the act and estimate the compensation to compensate him.

She explained that the plaintiff company suffered damages represented by the seizure of an amount of 500 thousand dirhams of its money and depriving it of its use, which are damages for which the court estimates the compensation to be 250 thousand dirhams, and a legal interest of 5% from the date the judgment becomes final until the date of payment.