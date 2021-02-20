The Al Ain Court of First Instance ordered that an accused person must pay 40 thousand and 300 dirhams to a man, after defrauding him and claiming that he was a company manager, asking for his participation and sharing of profits, and seizing an amount of 35 thousand dirhams from him.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit in which he demanded another obligation to pay him an amount of 35 thousand dirhams, with the legal interest and compensation for the damage he suffered in the amount of 10 thousand dirhams, in addition to the fees and expenses and in return for attorneys’ fees, indicating that the defendant defrauded him after he He accused him of being a manager of a company and asked him to participate in a project and share profits, and he was found guilty of a penalty ruling.

During the hearing of the case, the defendant was absent from the presence, while the court indicated in the merits of its judgment that the documents were proven, that the defendant had been convicted by a criminal judgment for the charge of appropriating the cash amount owned by the victim, and then this criminal court has decided on the common basis between The civil and criminal lawsuits, and the defendant’s liability is occupied with an amount of 35 thousand dirhams.

The court confirmed that the defendant’s mistake is proven, and it has resulted in material and moral damage represented in depriving him of the amount delivered to the defendant and his feeling of psychological pain that afflicted him as a result of the defendant’s action. An amount of 300 dirhams for attorneys’ fees and all other requests were rejected.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

