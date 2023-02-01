The Ajman Police General Command returned 16,000 dirhams to an Arab residing in Ajman, after he was subjected to an electronic fraud by a person, as part of the Ajman Police endeavor to fulfill its social responsibility, and its keenness to restore the rights to their owners.

In detail, the head of Al-Madina Comprehensive Police Station, Lieutenant Colonel Ghaith Khalifa Al-Kaabi, said that the center had received a report stating that an (Arab) person had been defrauded by stealing 16,000 dirhams from his bank account, after a person called him on his mobile phone, impersonating a policeman, and asked He updated his private data, and as a result, the complainant provided him with his bank card number and secret code, and in the meantime, the perpetrator used the data to withdraw the amount of 16 thousand dirhams.

Immediately, the center took the necessary legal measures, opened a report to the complainant, contacted the relevant bank, and provided him with details of the incident in which the money of others was seized, and after a week of coordination and cooperation, the stolen amount was fully returned to the victim’s account.

The complainant came with his children to the city’s comprehensive police station, and expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to the Ajman police for the speedy handling of the communication and the distinguished efforts that resulted in returning the amount to his account.