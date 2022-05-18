An African lawyer lost his savings, he and his wife, after they fell victim to a fraud carried out by an American person, as he lured him with a fake advertisement on the Dubizzle website about selling a well-known brand cafe, located in a famous mall, and sold it to him for one million and 200 thousand dirhams, then He obtained from him another 200 thousand in exchange for the franchise of the brand, after he convinced him that the café earns about 60 thousand dirhams per month, and sent him forged documents in connection with his crime.

The legal dispute between the two parties lasted about four years, and the Dubai Misdemeanors Court settled it by convicting the accused, then the case was referred to the Civil Court, which ruled in favor of the victim the amount of compensation of one million and 300 thousand dirhams, in addition to 9% since the beginning of the legal claim.

According to the incident, which was established in the court’s certainty, the victim was in his country, and saw an advertisement on the “Dubizzle” e-marketing website about a “coffee shop” located in a famous mall in Dubai, and offered for sale, so he contacted the owner of the advertisement who informed him that the required amount It is one million and 200 thousand dirhams.

The victim said that he asked the accused for more details, so he sent him a bank statement indicating that the café achieves monthly profits of up to 58,000 dirhams, with the aim of tempting him to implement the deal, and told him that many people wanted to buy the café, and he had to come to Dubai to complete the purchase procedures.

He added that he had already come to Dubai, and saw the shop, but noticed that it differed somewhat from the pictures attached in the advertisement, so he asked the accused, and told him that some changes had occurred to him, but he still generated the same income, pointing out that he asked about the current tenant, and asked to meet him, The accused told him that he was renting the place for a period of five years, which is considered as a guaranteed profit, and he was presented with the form of the sales contract, and he signed it, then he transferred the rest of the amount to the account of the accused’s company, and agreed with the tenant (Arab national) to manage the shop until he returned from his country.

The victim indicated that he returned from his country, and met the person who ran the shop, and asked him to hand him over the cafe, but he evaded him, then finally shocked him and told him that he bought the shop from the accused on an old date from the date on which the victim bought it, and that he does not have the right to franchise the mark. The commercial contract was subsequently signed.

By questioning the second buyer, who controls the cafe, he stated that he had bought the shop in 2014, and gave it to the accused to manage it in return for a franchise right, and handed him 300,000 dirhams, and they signed a contract according to which the accused would receive 60% of the profits in return for 40% for him, but the latter did not provide him with any Profits, and then asked him at a later time to transfer the right of management to the victim, and later discovered that the accused had sold the place to him as well.

After listening to the statements of the accused, who denied the charge, and assigning an expert to check the papers, the court convicted him of seizing for himself the amount of one million and 420 thousand dirhams from the victim, in a fraudulent manner, which is placing an advertisement on a website, and deluding the victim that he is the owner of the shop, and reinforced His crime was to publish pictures of the place, and to send a forged bank account to deceive the victim and get him to transfer the amount, and she was sentenced to a fine and referred the case to the civil court.

For its part, the court ruled to oblige the accused and the company he represents to pay an amount of one million and 300 thousand dirhams. The accused appealed against himself and his company against the ruling before the Appeals and Cassation Chambers, which supported the right of the victim to obtain the sums seized by the accused.

