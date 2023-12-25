The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled that a man must pay the last amount of 90 thousand dirhams, which he fraudulently seized after impersonating an investor in a villa, renting it to the plaintiff, and obtaining the rental value.

In detail, a man filed a lawsuit against a broker, demanding that he be obliged to pay him an amount of 80 thousand dirhams, with interest at 12% from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, in addition to 5,000 dirhams, the value of the commission, and obliging the defendant to pay him 10 thousand dirhams in financial compensation. And morally, and obligating him to pay fees and expenses, noting that he saw an advertisement for renting a villa, and after inspecting it and handing the defendant an amount of 5,000 dirhams as a commission, and an amount of 80 thousand dirhams as the rental value, he did not respond to his calls, and he was criminally convicted.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that the defendant was criminally convicted, and that the defendant’s seizure of the above-mentioned amount from the plaintiff resulted in material damages represented by depriving the plaintiff of benefiting from the seized amount, and the resulting loss of his earnings and his lack of benefit. The amount was paid in other aspects of life, in addition to the moral and moral damages he suffered in the form of his feelings of sadness and grief. The court ruled that the defendant be obligated to pay the plaintiff 90 thousand dirhams and obligated him to pay the fees and expenses of the lawsuit.