A man in Germany said he had received the anti-coronavirus vaccine about 90 times, with the aim of selling fake vaccination cards, the Associated Press reported, citing the German news agency.

The agency noted that the 60-year-old man in Magdeburg in Saxony received vaccinations throughout the region for months, before the police arrested him.

By vaccinating more than required, the man was able to sell false documents containing real vaccine batch numbers to those who did not want to receive it.

During the Corona pandemic, people in Germany were required to obtain a vaccination permit in order to enter some places, such as restaurants, swimming pools and theaters.

The German news agency reported that the man, whose name has not been released in line with German privacy rules, has not been taken into custody by police but is under investigation.

Officers confiscated several blank vaccination cards from him and initiated criminal proceedings.

And the police suspected him, after he appeared at a vaccination center in Ellenburg in Saxony, for the second day in a row, asking for a dose of the vaccine against Corona.

It was not clear, after the effect of dozens of doses on men’s health, which was a variety of brands.