The Dubai Criminal Court has ruled a six-month prison sentence and a fine of 11,750 dirhams against a 50-year-old Asian seller who defrauded an Asian woman, claiming to be a real estate agent, and lured her by posting an announcement on the dubizzle website offering an apartment for rent in an area, then met her there with confidence and showed her The apartment, from which he obtained a check deposit of three months, and presented her with a forged form of a lease contract approved by the Land Department.

The victim said in the Public Prosecution’s investigations that she saw an advertisement on the Dubizzle website about an apartment for rent in the Satwa area, so she called the “accused” owner who identified himself as a real estate broker and has the authority to rent the apartment, and set a date for her to inspect the apartment and meet her there the next day, so she was happy And she assured him that it was quite appropriate.

She added that they agreed on a rent value of 2,500 dirhams per month, so she handed him an amount of 2,750 dirhams as a check deposit of 9,000 dirhams, including his brokerage commission and a guarantee amount. It is a white paper with the wording written on it, not an official receipt that contains the company’s addresses or logo.

She indicated that she reviewed the contract the next day and noticed that the area mentioned in it is completely different from the area and specifications of the apartment that she rented, so she called the accused who told her that he would amend the contract, but he did not do so, so she called him, but he did not answer the phone and tried more than once, but he withheld her number She realized that she had been a victim of a scam and reported the police.

For his part, a Dubai police witness said that he undertook the investigation with the accused and recorded his statement, pointing out that the latter voluntarily approved of defrauding the victim, by offering an apartment that he does not have the authority to rent and receive a check amount of money from it, and he sent her a lease contract attributed to the Land Department despite his knowledge Forging him, and that this is the first time that he commits this fraudulent operation.





