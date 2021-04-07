The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced a 50-year-old (Asian) seller to six months in prison and a fine of 11,750 dirhams after he was found guilty of defrauding an (Asian) woman by claiming to be a real estate company representative, and lured her by announcing it was posted on one of the website offering an apartment for rent, then he met her With confidence, he showed her the apartment, and he obtained from her a check deposit of three months, and presented her with a forged form of a lease contract approved by the Land Department.

The victim said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that she saw an advertisement on one of the sites about the existence of an apartment for rent in the area of ​​Satwa, so she called the owner of the advertisement (the accused), who identified himself as a real estate broker and has the authority to rent the apartment, and set a date for her to inspect the apartment and met him the next day, and she saw the apartment and confirmed It is quite suitable.

She added that they agreed on a rent value of 2,500 dirhams per month, so she handed him 2,750 dirhams as a deposit and a check of 9,000 dirhams, including his brokerage commission and a guarantee amount, and she signed a lease contract prepared by the accused in advance to carry out his crime and he had to sign, and all his details were drawn up, and he also handed her a receipt for receiving the amount. It is a white paper with the wording written on it, not an official receipt that contains the company’s addresses or logo.

She indicated that she reviewed the contract the next day and noticed that the aforementioned space differs from the area and specifications of the apartment that she rented, so she called the accused who told her that he would amend the contract, but he did not do so, so she called him, but he did not answer and tried more than once, but he withheld her number, so she realized that she had signed A victim of a scam and reported to the police.

For his part, a Dubai police witness said that he undertook the investigation with the accused and recorded his statement, pointing out that the latter voluntarily approved of defrauding the victim, offering an apartment that he does not have the authority to rent and receive an imminent amount of money from it, and he sent her a lease contract attributed to the Land and Property Department despite He knew that he had been forging, and that it was the first time that he had committed this fraudulent operation.





