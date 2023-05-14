A man claimed to own a company, defrauded a woman, and got 50,000 dirhams from her, in exchange for her entering a 49% partner, while the Al Dhafra Court of First Instance ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 45,000 dirhams.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against a man who deceived her by deceiving her that he owned a company, and told her of his desire to include her with him as a partner in the new license, in exchange for her payment of 50 thousand dirhams, at a rate of 49%, as she sent the amount and a partnership contract was concluded with the plaintiff, as the founder. And the general manager and owner of the company, and he was convicted of appropriating the money of others, and he was punished with imprisonment and deportation.

While the defendant decided that he had received the amount from the plaintiff, and returned 5,000 dirhams, and the remaining amount owed by him was 45,000 dirhams, while the plaintiff responded by not wanting to give him time to pay, given his delay more than once in returning the amount.

For its part, the court clarified that the evidence of the attached partnership agreement is that the defendant concluded, in his capacity as founder and general manager of a company, a written partnership agreement that was not documented before the official authorities, with the defendant to include her as a partner in the company by 49%, and to pay an amount of 40 thousand dirhams for the amount of the partnership. And she pays an amount of 10 thousand dirhams as a deposit for the new store (refundable), and that the profits and losses are shared among the partners, noting that it was found through the attached statement from the search system at the Department of Economic Development that the company is not owned by the defendant, and he does not have the right to include a partner in it. And he does not have an agency or authorization on behalf of the owner, in addition to that her license is expired.

The court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 45 thousand dirhams, according to the reasons and expenses.