The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a sentence of imprisonment of an accused (Asian) for one month and a fine of 52,000 dirhams, and his deportation from the state after being convicted of fraudulently seizing others’ funds through a forged e-mail attributed to a company, after penetrating with another fugitive its correspondence with another company. They sent a different account number to which the victim company’s dues were transferred, after deceiving the other party.

Investigations by the Public Prosecution Office in Dubai revealed that the accused sent an e-mail to the victim company, attributed to a famous company stating that there was a tender that required transferring an amount of 52 thousand dirhams to a bank, which would have deceived the manager of the first company and pushed him to transfer the amount that he seized. It’s scammers.

The prosecution directed them to commit the crime of forging the image of an unofficial editor attributed to the second company, knowing that it was forged.

She indicated that the accused, along with another fugitive, proceeded to seize another amount (24 thousand dirhams) belonging to the same victim company, by sending another e-mail containing the transfer of the amount in order to hand them the tender papers, and the company manager almost transferred the amount, but the effect of their crime was disappointed for a reason beyond Their will, which is the discovery of their matter by the victim company, and its communication with the other company to discover that there are no tenders in the first place.

After examining the case by the Court of First Instance, it sentenced the accused to be imprisoned for a period of one month for what was assigned to him, and fined him 52 thousand dirhams, the value of the seized amount, with the confiscation of the forged documents and his deportation from the state.

The accused appealed the verdict before the Court of Appeal, and denied the accusation against him, calling for the reduction of the sentence and the abolition of the deportation measure, while the Public Prosecution requested, on its part, to support the initial ruling.

After examining the two appeals by the Court of Appeal, it concluded that the initial judgment contained all the legal elements of the crime, and provided sufficient evidence to prove its validity, that the court was reassuring of it, and then decided to reject the accused’s appeal and uphold the judgment of the first instance.