A fraud, a brutal beating and a tragic destination that marked boxing forever

The noise of the crowd was mixed with the rumble of the blows, but that was not another fight. It was one judgment. Ten assaults that not only destroyed a face, but an entire life.

Traps, ambition and a tragic end They marked forever the boxing On June 16, 1983, when a 21 -year -old undefeated, with the world at his feet, met a rival who brought more than fists to the ring. Between the lights of Madison Square Gardenthe history of sport was stained with deception and blood.

Billy Collins JR. He arrived with a impeccable record of 14 victories, 11 per ko. A processing night was expected before Luis Restan experienced Puerto Rican but without the brightness of his opponent.

The fight should only be a step more in the rise of the young American, a promise in the Welter weight division. Among the public, a boxing legend, Muhammad Ali, I watched the fight. But what happened in that quadrilateral had no precedents.

An inexplicable power over ring

From the beginning, The rest hit an unusual force and was crushing the favorite, who practically could not do anything. It was strange. Collins Jr. felt it immediately. “It’s much stronger than I thought … much more. I did not believe that rest would hit so strong. It seems that he has bricks in his hands, ”he confessed to his father, Billy Collins Mr.in a break between assaults. It was not too unchanged.

By the time the last round arrived, the Collins face was disfiguredunrecognizable. Even so, he managed to stand until the decision of the judges, which They gave the triumph to the rest by points. The moment where everything was discovered did not arrive during combat, but when everything was over.

While the rest was approaching the corner of Collins Jr. to strengthen the hand of his coach, the father of the fighter Perdedor felt something strange in gloves From Puerto Rican: “Wait, wait. All the filling of the gloves is changed. ”

The surprise became indignation when he discovered that the foam had been removed, leaving practically Only leather. Each blow had been a weapon.

The investigation of the New York State Boxing Commission confirmed fraud. Rest and his coach, Panama Lewisthey had manipulated the gloves, and in addition, the Puerto Ricua bandage had hardened plaster.

The International Boxing Federation disabled him for lifeand justice condemned him, together with his coach, Three years in prison for “aggression, conspiracy and possession of lethal weapon.”

The sequels of a fight that ruined a life

For Collins Jr., the consequences were a lot of worse. His eyes in his eyes They prevented fighting againand the depression He seized him. Fell into him alcoholism and the Drugsuntil in March 1984 your car precipitated by a ravine.

His father never hesitated that he was a suicidea tragic end as a result of that violent fight: “It doesn’t matter what they say, it was not an accident. He took his life because they had already killed him. ”

Jonathan Eig, Muhammad Ali’s biographer: “If I had social networks, it would have been like Donald Trump”



Years later, in the documentary Assault in the RingLuis Rest confessed what everyone already knew. He admitted the deception and revealed that Panama Lewis had even given him Water mixed with medications For asthma during combat. On a visit to the widow of Collins Jr., he knelt in his grave and said: “I’m sorry for what I did.” But it was too late.