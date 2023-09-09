In a lavish ceremony, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un unveiled his country’s new submarine, described as the first capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

State media claimed that the submarine strengthens the nation’s nuclear weapons capabilities “by leaps and bounds.”

He was baptized Hero Kim Kun Ok, in honor of a historic North Korean naval officer.

Owning a submarine capable of firing nuclear weapons has long been on the reclusive Asian nation’s war-target list.

In photos released by state media, Kim was seen standing in a shipyard, surrounded by naval officers and dwarfed by the massive black submarine. He was quoting it as saying it will be one of the main means of the North Korean navy’s “submarine offensive”.

“The nuclear attack submarine (…) now symbolizes our menacing power that strikes fear into our unscrupulous enemies,” he declared.

But there is skepticism about whether it really is a submarine with the offensive characteristics that Pyongyang claims.

The fact that, according to experts, it is a modified Soviet submarine, manufactured during the Cold War period, led some to call it a “Frankenstein submarine.”

What is known about this submarine?

Asian and Western analysts in the military sector point out that what Pyongyang showed the world is a Soviet-era Romeo-class submarine, which had already been seen in propaganda in 2019 during an inspection by Kim Jong-un.

The question is whether it has been sufficiently modified to add the capacity to carry nuclear weapons. From what has been shown so far, there is no certainty that it has operational capacity, since it was only seen in a shipyard and there were no images that show it sailing or successfully launching nuclear-capable missiles.

“As a platform, it will have some fundamental limitations and vulnerabilities,” Joseph Dempsey, a researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, explained to the BBC.

The fact that the stern and propellers of the submarine were blurred in the images broadcast by state media may be a maneuver to hide the fact that it is an old submarine.

Other potential limitations are that it can be noisy, slow and have a limited range, Vann Van Diepen, a US government weapons expert, told the Reuters news agency.

If North Korea were to put it into operation, the noise from its combined diesel-electric engine would make it quickly detectable by South Korea, Japan and the United States, according to Tyler Rogoway, a columnist for the military affairs site The Drive.

“As for the submarine’s capabilities, its missile warehouse, which extends aft of the sail, clearly features five doors on each side, for a total of ten compartments. The four front ones are larger than the six rear ones,” explained Rogoway, who calls the ship the “Frankensub” because of the obvious modifications on display.

“This makes sense, as the ship is designed to carry multiple types of missiles, specifically a combination of short-range submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) and short-range submarine-launched cruise missiles (SLCM).”

Expert Yang Uk, from the Asan Institute for Political Studies in Seoul, agrees with this analysis, telling The New York Times that the launch pad is “abnormally large” for its size, “as if North Korea wanted to show a nuclear force.”

This structure, he added, “will limit the stealth and maneuverability of the submarine.”

But the North Korean Navy does have dozens of smaller submarines that, although not nuclear, together have an attack capacity that should not be overlooked, experts warn.

“The very existence of such a capability would be seen as another important step for North Korea in its rampant nuclear weapons development adventure. Their raids could also tie up important anti-submarine resources of South Korea, the United States and Japan,” he maintains.

“More serious threat”

South Korea questioned the submarine’s capabilities, saying its northern neighbor may have exaggerated them.

Japan expressed concern. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said North Korea’s military activity “poses a more serious and imminent threat to the security of our country than has existed in the past.”

The United States docked a nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarine in South Korea in July, the first time it has made such a move in four decades.

The presentation of the North Korean submarine comes days before the 75th anniversary of the founding of North Korea. Chinese state media has said there will be a delegation from Beijing at the celebrations.

It also precedes reports that Kim plans to travel to Russia this month to meet with President Vladimir Putin.

Analysts believe that North Korea could request advanced weapons technology from Moscow at this meeting.

*With information from Jean Mackenzie (Seoul) and Kathryn Armstrong (London)

