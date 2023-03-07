The three-year agreement was signed between the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Export-Import Bank of Korea, Yoon Hye-sung, and the Chief Financial Officer of Saudi Aramco, Ziyad Al-Murshid, in Seoul.

Under the framework agreement, the Export-Import Bank of Korea can lend up to $6 billion to Saudi Aramco, which in turn pays South Korean companies participating in projects proposed by the Saudi oil company.

The state-run bank said: “The deal could help South Korean companies win contracts in the Middle East.”

The bank added that out of a total of $6 billion, $1 billion was allocated to hydrogen and renewable energy deals.

The agreement came amid expectations of lucrative business opportunities in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, following Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Seoul in November.

South Korean companies are seeking to win construction deals in a $500 billion Saudi project to develop environmentally friendly and smart cities in the Tabuk region, northwest of Saudi Arabia.