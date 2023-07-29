A frame from the Soviet film “Zastava Ilyich”, published in the group “Old Moscow”interested the Russians. They noted that some places in the capital have not changed since the 1960s.

The film directed by Marlen Khutsiev shows the Highway of Enthusiasts in the Aviamotornaya metro area. The frame included a tram line, cars on the roadway, the Kompressor club and the pipes of a thermal power plant.

Commentators were surprised that the location shown looks almost the same in 2023. “Compressor is in place, surprisingly”, “Nothing has changed. There is an eternal traffic jam”, “Except for transport – nothing new,” netizens wrote. Someone noted that one can still study the streets of Moscow using the Ilyich Zastava.

Earlier, a frame from the film “Pokrovsky Gates” reminded the Russians of the atmosphere of the Soviet communal apartment. Users came to the conclusion that the picture reflects the life of “real Muscovites.”