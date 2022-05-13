The hawthorn is blooming, it is completely as it should be. The mountain ash is also doing it, the bird cherry has already passed its peak. The elder begins, soon the lime, then the privet. The roses, the honeysuckle: each summer week has its own character.

The AW lab is sandwiched between a profusely blooming mountain ash on one side and a no less profusely blooming horse chestnut on the other. The mountain ash smells like a neglected urinal, the sterile chestnut smells like nothing. But that is compensated by the heavy full aromatic smoke that a Hoya carnosa spreads inside the lab. The Hoya smells at night, the rowan only smells during the day.

Screen of fragrant Hoya flowers that also produce a lot of nectar.

Photo Karel Knip



The Hoya carnosa, a houseplant that is sometimes called a ‘wax flower’, was mentioned here thirty years ago. It was then for the first time that the suspicion was expressed that he smelled more strongly in the evening and at night than during the day, although at the same time there was also doubt: after all, it could be that the smell was better in the evening and at night. smelled became. So that the rhythm lay with the observer. But consulted experts ruled out that, nothing was known about diurnal variations in the human sense of smell. There were, however, major differences between people, such as age, sex, menstrual cycle and things like that. There were people who never smoked.

five years ago demonstrated that there is indeed rhythm to the human sense of smell, at least in that of American 14-year-olds who at varying times had to smell tampons steeped in synthetic plant fragrances: banana, lemon, mint, cinnamon, camphor. In the evening at about nine o’clock they were smelled best, during the night the sense of smell deteriorates considerably. Subjects in deep sleep smell almost nothing, just as they hear almost nothing. That was already previously determined†

Gentle Pace

Unfortunate outcome, that low odor threshold around nine o’clock in the evening, because it could mean that there is no rhythm at all in the Hoya? That it was just imagination? That is not true. In retrospect, it appears that at the end of the eighties the first results of systematic research to the odor production of plants (‘floral scent emission’). Swiss biologists Philippe Matile and Rolf Altenburger mapped the site with odor research on flowers from four different plants. They placed the flowers in a closed plastic cup that was flushed with clean air at a steady, gentle pace. The odorants in the exhaust air were collected in activated carbon from which they were later released and analyzed by gas chromatography. The rhythmic release of scent was unmistakable, three plants smelled mainly or exclusively during the day, the fourth, Hoya carnosa, did it in a pronounced rhythm only in the evening and at night. The Hoya climax falls shortly after midnight. Because the Hoya flowers keep their rhythm for ten days after they first opened and became ‘anthesis’ (flowers of other plants often only last for a day or three) they were selected for further research† It turned out that the Hoya rhythmic endogenous and is regulated by an internal biological clock. The odor waves continued to appear when the plants were placed under continuous light, but the odor peaks were then 29 hours apart. When the original alternation of light and dark was restored, the Hoya flowers quickly got back into line.

A Hoya miracle in the windowsill. The second part of the Swiss research was just as interesting for the odor nuisance: that into the composition of the released odorants. Plant fragrances consist of dozens of chemical components, but often no more than five are present in significant quantity. The Hoya has six, with the terpene linalool being the highlight. Linalool is nowadays produced synthetically in large quantities.

Interestingly, the ratio in which the other five odorants are emitted changes significantly during the night. They do peak at the same time as linalool, but they do not reach its intensity. The same applies to the three other plants that the Swiss examined, all of which are day scents, with the main difference being that Stephanotis floribundaalso a houseplant, the different fragrance components are not synchronized but one after the other peaks. In 1978 it was already established that the orchid Platanthera chlorantha smells different at night than during the day.

The rowan.

Photo Getty Images



In short: flower scent is not a clearly defined concept, it varies over the course of a day, and once you know it, you believe you perceive it. It is even more confusing that not everyone smells all odor components equally well, as many as a hundred substances have already been found that some test subjects do not smell at all. People with an ‘allicin anosmia’ do not recognize the typical garlic smell. Wild garlic smells like garlic, yet there are people who don’t smell wild garlic but do smell garlic, this is all so complicated.

The take-home message is that we will never know what other people perceive a flower. And that is understandable why some call the smell of hawthorn flowers repulsive (rotten flesh), while the other finds it pleasantly spring-like. Or that of rowan: spoiled fish or sweet and heavy. Much depends on the time.