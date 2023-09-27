Berlin (dpa)

It was confirmed that Serge Gnabry, the star of Bayern Munich and the German national team, will be absent for several weeks after suffering a fracture in the lower part of his left arm. Gnabry was injured early in the match in which the Bavarian club won against its host Borussia Münster 4-0 yesterday evening in the first round of the German Cup following a collision. With the hosts’ goalkeeper, Johannes Schenck, he then left the field.

Coach Thomas Tuchel said in a statement carried by Bayern Munich: “Serge needs surgery and will be absent for several weeks.” He added: “It is a great tragedy, especially for him but also for us. He is an important player and a wonderful personality.” Gnabry will miss Bayern’s upcoming matches in the Bundesliga and the Champions League, as well as Germany’s matches against the United States and Mexico in the middle of next month.