SK: a fourth suspect in an attack on a SVO soldier was detained in Chelyabinsk

A fourth suspect in the beating of a soldier who returned from a special military operation (SVO) zone was detained in Chelyabinsk. About it reports Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the region.

He turned out to be a 21-year-old local resident who had been repeatedly convicted. He had previously fled the investigation and was put on the wanted list. In the near future, it is planned to send a petition to the court to select a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention.

The Investigative Committee added that earlier the court did not agree with the demand to place the two suspects in custody and sent them under house arrest.

The incident occurred on New Year's Eve in the courtyard of a residential building in the Sovetsky district of Chelyabinsk. Drunk young men, shouting threats, attacked the SVO members and their wives. One of the demobilized soldiers was beaten with something similar to a baton, and then they began to spray him with pepper spray.

Chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin instructed report to him on the progress of the investigation of the case and the established circumstances. The situation is also took under the control of the police headquarters for the Chelyabinsk region.