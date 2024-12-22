A fourth prize in the 2024 Christmas Lottery falls in Letur, affected by DANA: “Everything that comes this year is joy”

The number 77,768, which has been awarded the first of the two fourth prizes of the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw worth 200,000 euros in the series, has also arrived in Letur, one of the municipalities affected by dana last October .

The number was sung at 09:57 hours on the fifth wire of the second table. A few minutes later, Susana Segarra, administrator of this local point of sale, received a call from the State Lottery and Betting Delegation. “I didn’t believe it, we have never given such a big prize,” he says with emotion to elDiarioclm.es.

This lottery administration has sold two tenths of the 77,768, so it distributes 40,000 euros from the draw although at the moment it does not know who the lucky ones are. “For it to arrive at Christmas and for it to arrive this year, it is joy. Everything that comes this year is joy,” says Segarra.

The Segarra point of sale, open since 2020, is located at the entrance to the town, on Juan Pablo II Avenue, in the Maemia supermarket, and was not directly affected by the floods caused by the damage in the municipality and which cost the life of six people.

The third prize, 11,840, is distributed among seven municipalities in the four provinces of Castilla-La Mancha

The Albacete town is one of the lucky ones in Castilla-La Mancha, which distributes this prize worth 200,000 euros to the series in its five provinces. Specifically, in addition to Letur, it has been sold in Cuenca, Quintanar del Rey, Toledo, Madrigueras, Villanueva de Alcardete, Ajofrín, Aguas Nuevas, Lezuza, Yunquera de Henares, Ossa de Montiel, Casas Ibañez and Valdepeñas.