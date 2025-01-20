A fourth media outlet reveals that it knew about the Ayuso couple’s pact before the attorney general

The newspaper’The Country‘states this Monday that a source from the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office already revealed the existence of a possible pact between Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s partner and the Public Ministry hours before Álvaro García Ortiz, attorney general, had access to that information at night on March 13th. The newspaper of the PRISA group assures that that same morning, shortly after elDiario.es published the case exclusively, it has made public internal messages from its editorial staff that show that throughout the day they tried, without success, to confirm that information, being the fourth media outlet that claims to have known about it before the attorney general demanded that information.

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez’s messages with Ayuso’s partner show that he knowingly lied about the pact with the Prosecutor’s Office

Since last October, Judge Ángel Hurtado has been investigating whether the attorney general or his collaborators intervened in any way in the leak to the press of an email in which Alberto González Amador’s lawyer acknowledged having defrauded 350,000 euros and proposed an agreement to In practice, avoid jail. The three defendants will appear in the coming weeks: the attorney general, the provincial prosecutor of Madrid and the lieutenant prosecutor of the organization’s Technical Secretariat. In recent weeks, several journalists who published information on the matter between March 12 and 14 of last year have also testified.

Three of them acknowledged before the judge that they were aware of this agreement, or at least the February email in which the lawyer Carlos Neira made the proposal, hours before it reached the hands of the attorney general late on the night of March 13. , when the Prosecutor’s Office was urgently collecting all the information on the case to deny information published by El Mundo and other media, leaked to the latter by the chief of staff of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who stated that the pact was the initiative of the prosecutor Julián Salto when it had been the businessman’s defense.

Miguel Ángel Campos, from Cadena SER, testified before Judge Hurtado that he learned of that email in the early afternoon of March 13. José Precedo, from elDiario.es, which was part of the documentation that the newspaper received about the González Amador case days before, on March 6. Finally, El Mundo editor Esteban Urreiztieta stated that he knew the terms of the incipient agreement before publishing his information at 9:29 p.m. on the night of March 13. The three before the attorney general demanded that data from the prosecutor in the case.

El País says that it did not reveal this information until the night of the 13th, when other media had already done so, because it could not confirm more information. It was at 2:18 p.m. on March 12 when the newspaper received “through tax sources linked to the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid and the Provincial Court of Madrid” the information that the businessman’s lawyer had offered an agreement. The newspaper’s subsequent checks, he said this Monday, were fruitless. Judge Ángel Hurtado, at least for the moment, has not understood that revelations like this affect the prosecution of the attorney general and has continued with the investigation: García Ortiz will have to appear as a defendant on January 29.

A witness points to Miguel Ángel Rodríguez

Two members of the Prosecutor’s Office have also testified before Judge Hurtado in recent days: prosecutor Julián Salto, who investigated and reported González Amador and exchanged emails with his lawyer, and Almudena Lastra, his superior as chief prosecutor of Madrid. As reported this Monday the SER ChainLastra explained to the judge that that night, around 8:30 p.m., his press chief informed him that a journalist had called to explain that he was going to reveal the conversations between prosecutor Salto and Alberto González’s defense. An hour later, El Mundo published the first information stating that the pact was an initiative of the Prosecutor’s Office, when it was the other way around.

Lastra, according to this information, already knew then that the origin of the information was Miguel Ángel Rodríguez and conveyed this to the Supreme Court in his testimony. Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s chief of staff acknowledged several things in his testimony before Judge Hurtado: that he effectively leaked to several media outlets on the night of March 13 an email sent by prosecutor Salto to González Amador’s lawyer, although he denied being the source of El Mundo, the first to publish it.

In his testimony, according to the station, prosecutor Julián Salto also denied that this email was a secret because it was sent to a generic email from the Prosecutor’s Office that can be accessed by various Public Ministry workers.

The frenetic hours of Miguel Ángel Rodríguez to lead the defense of the confessed fraudster “Alberto Quirón”



He also acknowledged that a relevant part of the message he sent that night to dozens of media outlets, and which was published by several of them, was false: that the pact had been stopped by the Prosecutor’s Office “by orders from above.” That, as he acknowledged, was “opinion” and not “information.” The messages that he himself provided to the Supreme Court show that that same morning he had read a WhatsApp from González Amador’s lawyer that said the opposite: that those conversations were still “ongoing.”