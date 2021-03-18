In Novokuznetsk, they found a four-year-old girl who lives in a dump apartment cluttered by her mother. The woman allegedly does not allow anyone to come to her place, and children screams are regularly heard from the apartment. The neighbors and the ex-husband of the Russian woman told about this in a conversation with the publication Life.

“We have not been able to go there for more than six years. How many times have tried to open it, but it all ends in a big scandal. There is a court decision already. The apartment is in a disgusting state, ”said the woman’s ex-husband. According to him, he bought an apartment in 2003 in perfect condition, and now it is “worse than a bum.”

The footage from the apartment published by the publication shows that the apartment has not been tidied up, there is rubbish in the corners, the wallpaper has been stripped in some places. The neighbors of the woman living in this apartment complained that because of the “garbage warehouse” in the house even bred mice.

The woman’s eldest son, in turn, said that he had fled from her to his father. According to him, his mother often beat him and practically did not feed him – sometimes he had to eat dry cat food.

The publication notes that the guardianship authorities so far allegedly have no reason to check the living conditions in the girl’s cluttered apartment.

Earlier in the Stavropol Territory, investigators began checking after two naked Mowgli children were found in a littered house. The footage that appeared on the network shows that there is no renovation in the house and there is practically no furniture, there is rubbish everywhere in the rooms, the rooms are not cleaned, and the children are lying on the bed with one metal net covered with a blanket – there is no mattress, pillows, blankets and bed linen … The video also shows two boys without clothes.