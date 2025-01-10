A four-year-old girl, Triana, who took the school transportation route between the Valladolid neighborhood of La Overuela and the Miguel Delibes public schoollocated on Paseo de Obregón, in the La Victoria neighborhood, fell asleep this Friday during the journey, just over three kilometers and about ten minutes, and appeared at the garage.

Sources from the Ministry of Education have confirmed that the girl has not been alone at any time, since The company’s workers became aware of their presence before leaving the vehicle. Furthermore, the same sources have indicated that Education has contacted the escort company to ask for responsibilities, given that there were two workers on the bus who have not fulfilled their obligation to verify that all the children who had boarded the bus have dropped off at the educational center.

Relatives of the little girl, through social networks, they have reported the situation and they have criticized that the girl did not appear at the school until eleven in the morning. «What happened during those hours? “We don’t know.” In addition, they also talk about “anger” and “fear” and ask that the professionals who were in charge of the children never have a minor in your care againas reported on social networks.

Today the two people in charge of my 4-year-old sister’s bus left her asleep and the girl woke up alone, in the bus garage.

At 11 a.m. a man we don’t know at all took the girl to school.

We do not know what happened during those hours. — Andy Vaquero (@andyyvaquero) January 10, 2025

Specifically, the girl’s mother, Patricia Toribio, explained to Ical that The school notified her at 11:30 a.m. and asks for explanations about where the minor, 4 years old, has been during those nearly two hours, from shortly before 9:00 when she left La Overuela on the Linecar until the vehicle arrived at the bus station after passing through the CEIP. Miguel Delibes. “I have gone to the Police to report and they have told me that it is better to present a letter to the Ministry of Education or to the court,” says Toribio, who explains that later the family does intend to report to the courts with the aim of that it does not happen again and even to request damages.









She also suspected that they have tried to hide these events, which is why she believes that they have not notified her until so late and “they have tried to solve it themselves, taking the girl to school after she woke up on the bus.” .

Toribio, very upset, assures that The girl, who is in 2nd grade, is “very nervous” and “implates” when asked about the case. “She says she had a nightmare,” he says. Supposedly, the minor “has gone down and seen a lady”, to whom she asked “where her schoolmates are.” Apparently, according to the mother’s version, the woman “was surprised and warned.” It is at that moment that the company notifies the school, at 9:50 a.m., that they have a girl, but she did not arrive at school until 11 in the morning. “Where have they been with her during that time?” questioned the mother, who criticized that she was notified even later, at 11:30 a.m.

Toribio adds that the family has decided to spread it on social networks and in the press “so that it does not happen again, to see if the monitors now have more attention and if 15 children get on the bus, 15 will have to get off.” “If it is a day close to summer, with high temperatures, the girl gets scorched, or she can get off the bus by herself, as has happened, and she can be caught by a car or picked up by a crazy person…”, she explained, visibly angry.

In his opinion, the monitors “have done their job poorly, “They only have to get the children to school safely during a 15-minute journey, and they haven’t worried.” «They lie when they say that they have checked the children there were, because it is as simple as counting them or looking at all the seats, but they have not done it. “We want to know where the girl has been during that time,” he said.