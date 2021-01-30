In the UK, a four-year-old girl accidentally found a dinosaur footprint on a beach. It is reported by BBC News.

Lily Wilder stumbled upon an unusual find in early January while walking with her father. The man photographed the footprint of a prehistoric animal and showed it to his wife at home, who found the picture “amazing.” The family contacted experts.

Cindy Howells, curator of paleontology at the National Museum of Wales, described the 10-centimeter footprint as “the finest specimen ever found on this beach.” It was left about 220 million years ago by a 75 centimeters high dinosaur. It is assumed that it was a “slender animal” that walked on two hind legs and actively hunted other small animals and insects. Experts point to the excellent state of the preserved footprint, which will allow them to learn more about the structure of dinosaur legs.

In November 2020, in the American city of Virginia Beach, Virginia, a rare prehistoric fish with a long snout and bone plates on the back washed up to the coast. Long-snout sturgeon was noticed by people walking along the coast of the ocean. They filmed the one and a half meter fish with their phones while it was carried back into the water by waves.