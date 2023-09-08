Friday, September 8, 2023, 10:36



A child was run over yesterday Thursday in the square of the Oriolano neighborhood of Capuchinos. The four-year-old minor was hit by the vehicle in the presence of several neighbors who gave notice around 6:30 p.m., according to the Emergency Information and Coordination Center (CICU).

After receiving the notice, the CICU mobilized a SAMU unit and a Basic Life Support unit. The SAMU medical team assisted the child who had multiple traumas.

Once stabilized, the child was transferred to the Vega Baja de Orihuela hospital in the advanced life support ambulance.