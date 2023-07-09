A four-year-old boy has been found dead in the water of a private pool in Oropesa (Toledo) without the health services that traveled to the place being able to revive him.

The minor was found at 9:19 p.m. on Saturday in the water of a private pool located on Santo Tomé street in the town, according to sources from the 112 emergency service.

After being taken out of the water, an emergency doctor and the crew of a mobile UVI, who went to the scene of the event together with Civil Guard agents, tried unsuccessfully to revive the child, 112 has indicated.