A four-year-old boy died this weekend in Cifuentes (Guadalajara) after sticking a knife in a domestic accident. Specifically, the little boy died when an adult who was in the house accidentally stuck a knife into his neck just as the boy entered the kitchen. The event occurred in the family home of this town of 1,700 inhabitants. After the accident, the little boy was transferred by one of his relatives to the health center of this town where he arrived in a very serious condition for having lost a large amount of blood.

As reported this Sunday by the mayor of Cifuentes, Marco Antonio Campos, “everything has happened due to a horrible accident because the child was playing and there has been no other violent act involved.” According to the mayor, “the child was transferred in just three minutes to the health center but he was already very serious and a mobile UVI also came to take him to the Guadalajara Hospital but nothing could be done for him and he died during the journey.”

The Civil Guard has opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the tragic death of the child, named Gabriel, who will be cremated this Monday at the Mémora Funeral Home, in Coslada (Madrid), after a funeral mass in this same place. As a result of these events, the mayor of Cifuentes published a message of solidarity towards the child’s family on the city council’s social networks, expressing “our most sincere condolences to the family and relatives.”

“We are shocked by such a tragic event and we are aware that gestures do not ease the pain but show the support and closeness of many people from the town who want to express their solidarity and sincere condolences,” added the mayor. to this event for which there are no detainees.