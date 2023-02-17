Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The “17th round” of the “U-21 Professional League” will resume, which started last Wednesday with an early match between Shabab Al-Ahly “leader” and its host Al-Dhafra 3-2, with three meetings “Saturday”, bringing together Sharjah and Khorfakkan, Al-Nasr and Al-Wasl, Al-Ain and Ittihad Kalba, The “Sunday” tour will conclude with the matches of Bani Yas and Al Jazira, Dibba and Ajman, and Al Batayh and Al Wahda.

The struggle for the “runner-up” seat is the most prominent in “League 21”, after Shabab Al-Ahly continued to move away from the lead with 42 points, with its new victory over Al-Dhafra 3-2, to widen the difference to 12 points between him and his closest pursuers, Sharjah and Al-Jazeera, “30 points”, compared to 29. A point for the fourth Dibba, and 28 points for the fifth eye.

The “King” seeks to continue playing the rhythm of positive results, in the face of its guest “Al-Nusour”, after the “exciting draw” 3-3, in the face of the first two teams, in the fourth round, and Sharjah is the second strongest defense in the league, after conceding 20 goals in the match. 16 matches.

In the match against its guest Ittihad Kalba at Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain relied on restoring its offensive success in the past two rounds, by defeating Al Dhafra 5-0, and Al Jazira 4-1, while the twelfth-placed Tigers settled with 14 points. With a 1-1 draw in the last two matches against Al-Wehda and Al-Dhafra, respectively.

Al Maktoum Stadium will host the “Derby” match between Al-Nasr “Seventh” with 22 points, and its guest Al-Wasl “Tenth” with 17 points.

Saturday matches

Sharjah – Khorfakkan 17:30

Al Ain – Ittihad Kalba 17:30

Al Nasr – Al Wasl 17:30

Sunday matches

Baniyas – Al Jazeera 17:30

Dibba – Ajman 17:30

Al-Bataeh – Unit 17:30