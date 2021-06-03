Three people were rescued and at least three others remain under the rubble of a four-story residential building that collapsed this Thursday in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, although at the moment the authorities do not know if there are fatalities.

Six firefighting and ambulance teams, as well as the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, traveled to the peripheral neighborhood of Rio das Pedras, located in the western area of ​​the capital of Rio de Janeiro, and work in search and rescue efforts.

In a statement to the Globo television network, firefighters confirmed that at least less three people, including a child, are still trapped under the remains of the property, although they did not rule out the possibility of more victims.

“It is a work of great calm, a lot of patience. Our dogs are helping a lot. We are dealing with information at all times,” Colonel Leandro Monteiro told the network.

According to the statements of some witnesses, loud noises were heard around 2.00 local time and the building collapsed at 3:20 local time.

A fire has also been registered in the construction and was already controlled by the fire brigade.

Although the authorities did not report the causes of the collapse, the deputy mayor of the western area of ​​Rio, Thalita Galhardo, did not rule out that the property is an irregular construction, as is often the case with buildings built in that area.

“Unfortunately, the constructions here are not legal and this type of accident ends up happening,” Galhardo said in an interview with Globo.

The building that collapsed this Thursday was located in the same region of the Muzema community, also in the peripheral region of Rio das Pedras where the collapse of two buildings built irregularly left 24 dead in April 2019.

