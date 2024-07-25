A Four-Legged Journey: Plot, Cast, and Streaming of the Film

Tonight, Thursday 25 July 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 1, A Dog’s Way Home, a 2019 film directed by Charles Martin Smith, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Lucas and his girlfriend Olivia find a dog in a house that is being demolished, and they take her in, naming her Bella. After discovering that several kittens have also found refuge in the same place, the two prevent the house from being demolished. The owner of the demolition company, furious, spreads the word that Bella is a pit bull, one of the dogs that, being considered dangerous, are banned in the city of Denver. Since Bella is later taken by a dog catcher, to prevent this from happening again, Lucas and Olivia decide to move to the suburbs. In the meantime, the two entrust Bella to some friends who live in New Mexico, but the dog – unable to bear the distance from her owners – begins a long “four-legged journey”: in the span of two and a half years, she travels 650 kilometers, finally managing to return home.

A Four-Legged Journey: The Cast

We have seen the plot of A Four-Legged Journey, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Jonah Hauer KingLucas Ray

Ashley JuddTerri Ray

Edward James Olmos: Axel

Alexandra Shipp:Olivia

Wes Studi: Captain Mica

Brian Markinson: Günter Beckenbauer

Barry Watson: Gavin

Tammy Gillis: Agent Leon

John Cassini:Chuck

Motell Gyn Foster: Taylor

Broadus Mattison: Mack

Chris Bauer: Curch

Streaming and TV

Where to watch A Four-Legged Journey live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – Thursday 25 July 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.