A pilot project to study the effects of the four-day work week will start this Thursday in Berlinwith the aim of collecting data that provides a scientific basis to the debate on this issue.



The study will be carried out by the Berlin company Intraprenörin cooperation with the NGO “4 Day Week Global” and with the University of Münster, and will last a total of six months.

The participating companies, which will begin to implement the four-day work day – with equal pay – starting in February next yearwill receive the necessary support in the coming months to plan the experiment, as explained on the Intraprenör website.

In addition, during the testing phase itself, which will conclude in August 2024, they will have access to experts and knowledge already collected on the subject, and will keep in touch with other companies that have already successfully introduced a four-day shift.

Finally, The results of the pilot project are scheduled to be presented in October next year.

Similar studies have already been carried out in other countries such as the United Kingdom with positive results and the possibility of introducing a four-day week has recently been debated in Germany.after being proposed by the IG Metall union.

The largest union in the industrial and electronic sector has decided that for the moment it will not formally demand this work model, but it has set itself the goal of achieving a 32-hour week in the medium term.

According to a recent study by the Hans Böckler Foundation, 73% of German workers would like to reduce the working week to four days to have more time for themselves and their families if they could maintain the same salary, while 8% I would do it even if it meant a reduction in salary.

The German employers’ association, however, has flatly rejected the possibility, appealing to the current economic situation and the acute lack of labor that the country is suffering from.

EFE