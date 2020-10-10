A color code will serve as a reference for inland travel for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic crisis in Europe. Green, orange, red and gray. A ‘traffic light’ that will mark the different regions of the EU, depending on the intensity with which the pathogen is spreading in them. The objective is to maintain freedom of movement and, ultimately, not rush towards a new chaotic closure like the one experienced with the first wave of the coronavirus.

The monitoring and updating of the map will fall to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC, for its acronym in English). A map that will serve as a guide for the movements; from absolute freedom to specific restrictions that are left to the discretion of each country so as not to condition an agreement that was closed this Friday at the level of ambassadors and that next Tuesday should be endorsed in the General Affairs Council.

The colors will be assigned according to three specific variables: the accumulated rate of covid-19 positives in 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants; the percentage of positive tests among the total of those carried out in the last week; and the number of infections detected per 100,000 inhabitants in a given area, also during the last week.

THE KEY: Out of the deal. The imposition of quarantines or their duration and the performance of diagnostic tests

From there, a region will be a green zone if the reported cases are less than 25 and the positivity rate is less than 4%. Orange, if we talk about less than fifty cases; 4% positive cases have been reported or if the 14-day cumulative rate is between 25 and 150.

Spain in red



Red will fall on territories with a cumulative infection rate for two weeks of 50 or more cases; test positivity rate higher than 4% or infection rate of 150 accumulated cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The whole of Spain, with the exception of Asturias, would find itself in this situation. The document reserves the gray to indicate the places about which there is not enough information or if the rate of tests carried out is 300 or less per 100,000 inhabitants.

Obviously, no restrictions would be imposed on traveling to and from green areas. While for the rest of the cases, the document remains open. Or what is the same, it does not include a guide on whether diagnostic tests and / or quarantines should be prioritized, nor their duration periods. Each country will be free to adopt the measures it considers. And you may have additional information to support them. Such as, for example, the hospitalization rate, the ICU admission rate or the mortality rate if available weekly. And all this without losing reference to the epidemiological situation itself.

As a general principle if a person exhibits symptoms upon arrival at their destination “testing, diagnosis, isolation and contact tracing should be done in accordance with local practice and entry should not be denied.” Cross-country restrictions should be notified at least 48 hours in advance and immediately lifted if the situation improves.

Those making ‘essential trips’ will not have to undergo quarantine periods, specifically targeting cross-border workers, health workers, temporary workers, transport employees, diplomatic, military, Civil Protection personnel or those traveling for “imperative” family or commercial reasons, among others.