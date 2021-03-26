With half the team unable to participate, Dragic and Butler due to physical discomfort and Bradley, Olynyk, Silva and Harkless because they were traded hours before without a replacement, the Heat gave up another game. And at home. They are placed again below 50% of victories. The Blazers were the team that benefited from it, taking a lunge in the final moments to ensure a win.

The Heat controlled the day as best they could and came up with options. In fact, at the last minute they did it ahead on the scoreboard. They made two big mistakes that served Portland on a silver platter. A 2 + 1 by Jones put the Blazers above, Adebayo tied with a duet play with Iguodala and, with only one second left and when everything seemed ready for extra time, Ariza fouled Lillard while shooting. a triple and those three derived free throws were converted into the three points that were worth the game.

Adebayo and Herro each scored 29 points and Kendrick Nunn added 22, being the Heat’s standouts. CJ McCollum, with 35 (6/14 on 3s), was the best of the Blazers even if he did not participate in the decisive plays. In Portland they also added well Damian Lillard (22), Carmelo Anthony (20) and Enes Kanter (18 + 16).

The Blazers win again after two losses and stabilize in the merit positions of the Western Conference. The Heat will remain in the top eight in the East despite having a poor balance by comparison.