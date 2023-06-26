The American paleoanthropologist Briana Pobiner is an expert in studying the diet of extinct hominids. One day she was looking for traces of animal bites on a fossil tibia from 1.45 million years ago when she noticed something strange. The bone, found in the 1970s in Kenya and stored in the Kenyan National Museum, had several straight, parallel marks at one end that could not have been made by the teeth of any animal. Today, Pobiner and other colleagues argue that this may be the oldest known case of human cannibalism.

When Pobiner found the cuts, he made a mold with a paste like the one dentists use to reproduce their patients’ dentures and sent it to Michael Pante of Colorado State University. He didn’t give her any clues as to what the markings might be. Pante studied them and compared them to nearly 900 bone gouges made in fleshing and quartering experiments. The verdict of the researchers is that these marks had to be made by a hominid brandishing a sharp stone tool, probably to cut the meat and eat it, as explained Monday in a study in Scientific Reports.

“Both modern humans and our ancestors have practiced cannibalism and this finding shows us how old this practice is,” explains Pobiner, a researcher at the Smithsonian Institution in the United States, to this newspaper.

The fossil analyzed could not be attributed to a specific species with complete certainty. It might be from a Homo habilis, a hominid capable of making tools; a antec, the first hominid with a body very similar to ours that two million years ago left Africa and populated Eurasia. The remains could also be from a parathrope, a more primitive hominin characteristic for its powerful jaws.

It is also impossible to know if the cannibalism occurred between two members of the same species and would therefore be a case of cannibalism, or by different hominids, which would make it a case of hunting or scavenging. Despite these uncertainties, scientists believe that it is most plausible that it is cannibalism; the oldest of which there is evidence. In the study, the specialists argue that it is very unlikely that the marks could have been made after the find, for example when handling it in the museum, since the indentations would show a different color.

Until now, the oldest case of hominids eating others of the same species is that of 10 individuals, most of them children and adolescents, who were murdered, dismembered, disemboweled, and eaten by their peers some 900,000 years ago in the Sierra de Atapuerca, in Burgos. In this case, the evidence of cannibalism is much clearer, explains Palmyra Saladie, from the Catalan Institute of Human Paleoecology. “The bones show many cut marks as well as breaks in the long bones to consume the marrow and skull to get to the brain,” she details. The researchers of this site believe that these infanticides are the result of the war between opposing groups that disputed the game and the resources of the rich Burgos sierra. The weakest individuals were attacked, killed and eaten, but not out of hunger, because at the site, along with the human fossils, animal bones were also found. For paleoanthropologists, this is the difference between “dietary” cannibalism, due to starvation, and “ritual or war” cannibalism, explains Saladié. “These behaviors are very similar to those currently observed between opposing groups of chimpanzees,” he adds. US researchers believe that in the case of Kenya the cannibalism was only for feeding.

Throughout human evolution, cannibalism was happening in a timely manner and diversifying. For example, there is cannibalism out of esteem, when members of a clan devour the remains of a loved one so that they do not rot and as a gesture of respect. There is also the opposite side, when the enemy is devoured to inflict total humiliation on him: transform him into feces. In Atapuerca abundant traces of a common ritual have been found before and after the Neolithic revolution, some 8,000 years ago, in which the human skull is used as a cup.

For the paleoanthropologist, the Kenyan finds are probably genuine and represent a case of cannibalism, although more remains will be needed to prove it. “It always seemed strange to us that there were no signs of cannibalism among African hominids, when there is so much later evidence, from the Homo antecessor from Atapuerca to Homo sapiens passing through the Neanderthals”, he points out. “It is difficult to prove that it is cannibalism with a single bone, but it is most likely,” adds Saladié.

The Kenyan bone has some second marks that make its story more interesting: it has bites from a feline. “The bite marks suggest initial access by a lion that consumed the main muscle mass and hominids subsequently scavenged the small remains of meat that remained at the end of the tibia, but did not fracture it to consume the marrow; It’s fascinating” highlights Antonio Rodríguez-Hidalgo, a researcher in Atapuerca.

The fossil presents one more enigma. The bone was found in 1970 by the famous paleoanthropologist Mary Leaky at the Koobi Fora site. Three years later, his American colleague Anna Behrensmeyer analyzed the bone. “How Behrensmeyer interpreted these marks when she analyzed the rest in 1973 intrigues me, as she is one of the leading figures in taphonomy. [la parte de la paleontología que estudia los procesos de fosilización] worldwide,” says Rodríguez-Hidalgo. “Although he described all the modifications that we see in the photographs, he did not identify these small transverse marks that are now claimed as intentional cuts to consume the meat,” explains the paleoanthropologist.

The Kenyan case joins two more recent human remains found in Africa that show inconclusive traces of cannibalism: the Bodo (Ethiopia) and Sterkfontein (South Africa) skulls. But for Hernández, in neither case is there conclusive evidence yet. “This case is not indisputable, but I think that at some point more remains will come out, since cannibalism seems inherent to human evolution, and after all, the oldest deposits are in Africa. At the moment, Atapuerca remains the oldest solid evidence of cannibalism in human history”, he concludes.

