The Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund organized the first special community event for retirees for the year 2024, as it held the “Retiree’s Journey” introductory forum, as part of the Fund’s fulfillment of its role and social responsibility to build bridges of communication with retirees, get to know their needs and interests closely, and provide the opportunity to exchange visions and ideas about what can be provided. To enhance their happiness and quality of life.

The event included holding three discussion sessions on the “post-retirement stage.” The first session, presented by representatives of the Fund, under the title “Rights of Retirees and Fund Services,” covered an introductory overview of the Fund and the most important services it provides to retirees. It also touched on the role of the retirement system in Preserving the rights of citizens and the most important rights of citizens guaranteed to them by the Retirement Law of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The second session, which was presented by an economic and administrative consultant for relations and entrepreneurship, Dr. Abdul Latif Al-Azazi, addressed the topic of physical and health preparation for the retirement stage, healthy lifestyle patterns, and mechanisms for preventing psychological changes that a newly retired person may be exposed to after retirement, and the mechanism for adapting to the new stage. The session touched on the importance of early thinking in the post-retirement stage and how it contributes to helping the newly retired citizen develop thoughtful plans and goals, and provide him with ideas on how to use free time and set new goals for himself.

The third and final session touched on the topic of “Financial Culture for the Retired,” where it reviewed a number of tips that raise the level of financial awareness among newly retired people, most notably being keen to prepare a budget that reduces expenses and helps save, and learning about investment methods and types and choosing the most appropriate ones, in addition to learning Some economic fundamentals to help set long-term financial goals.

At the end of the forum, the retirees and their families participated in an archery practice event, out of the Fund’s keenness to encourage retirees to practice various physical activities and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

The Director General of Retirement Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund, Khalaf Abdullah Rahma Al Hammadi, stressed his keenness to continue holding various community events and activities to enhance communication with retirees to learn about their needs with the aim of designing programs and initiatives stemming from their real needs in a way that ensures their satisfaction with the services provided to them by the Fund, pointing out: The Fund is committed to its role in providing all means of support to retirees to help them plan properly and comfortably for the retirement phase. Al Hammadi said: “The Fund will continue its efforts to improve retirement services and work to expand the benefits and services provided to retirees.”