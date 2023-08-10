The All-Russian forum of mentors of the youth entrepreneurship training program “I’m in business” is taking place in the Moscow region. Footage from the scene appeared at the disposal of Izvestia on August 10.

A tent trip was organized for young entrepreneurs. The forum brought together young people from all regions. Counselor Konstantin Evdokimov spoke about his role at the forum.

“I supervise my team, help participants develop, gain new knowledge, control,” he shared.

Aleksey Nechaev, leader of the New People party and State Duma deputy, addressed the forum participants.

“All your adventures in this journey of mentor, they are ahead. Now only forward and to mastery, to the next steps!” – he said.

Tatevik Karabekyan, Deputy Director of the Department of State Policy in the Field of Secondary Vocational Education and Vocational Training of the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation, also turned to young entrepreneurs.

“It is very important here that each of you can really be a mentor for your fellow students, for those who are just choosing their own path,” she said.

The project “I’m in business” is being implemented at the initiative of the New People party, the Captains charity foundation with the support of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation, Rosmolodezh and the Moscow City Hall.

The day before, the All-Russian Youth Forum “OstroVa” began its work on Sakhalin. Sergei Kiriyenko, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Russia, spoke at the opening. He expressed confidence that the initiative youth at the forum will be able to find the necessary support for the implementation of their ideas.