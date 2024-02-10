The Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority is participating in the World Government Summit 2024, which will be held from February 12 to 14 under the slogan “Foreseeing the Governments of the Future,” as the leading partner of the summit. Its participation schedule includes a number of major events that discuss the future of governments and the role of technological developments in them. Drawing the features of smart future societies in light of accelerating digital transformations.

The Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority is participating in a number of activities and events within the World Government Summit, including a forum organized by the Authority in partnership with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, which focuses on harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to enhance the response of governments in the Arab region. The forum addresses the outcomes of the organization’s second working group on… Open and innovative government, and highlights the establishment of an enabling environment for the trusted use of artificial intelligence, centered on human interest and well-being.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, stressed the importance of this partnership, pointing out that the World Government Summit has established its position as a prestigious platform for anticipating and creating the future, and is an embodiment of the directives of our wise leadership to actively participate in global activities aimed at supporting the highest goals of humanity and building a future. better.

For his part, the Director-General of the Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Engineer Majid Sultan Al-Mesmar, said: “Our partnership with the World Government Summit confirms our keenness to participate and interact with experts and decision-makers in all fields, most notably communications and information technology, which today has become the backbone of development in All sectors.

Based on the successful digital transformation journey that has characterized the UAE, supported by the directives of the wise leadership, we will work, through our participation in the summit, to present to the world a summary of the lessons and lessons learned from our experience in dealing with communications and information technology to achieve leadership in digital transformation.”