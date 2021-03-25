In Moscow, a fortune teller robbed a 20-year-old Muscovite with cerebral palsy, promising her happiness in her personal life. This was announced on Thursday, March 25, according to the Telegram channel. LifeShot…

The incident took place on Novodmitrovskaya Street when the girl was heading to college. On the way, she was stopped by an unknown woman at the age of about 50 and, having struck up a conversation, offered to conduct a “magic” ceremony, which was supposedly supposed to attract love to the life of a Muscovite.

The girl agreed and gave the fortune teller gold earrings, a ring and a bracelet. The victim realized the loss of the jewelry only after some time, when she came to the educational institution. According to the Muscovite, the woman literally hypnotized her.

The cost of the missing jewelry has not been specified. The police are currently looking for the fraudster.

