The final straw broke the camel’s back: the stepson of Belgian Baroness Myriam Ullens de Schooten, a former member of the state security forces turned freelance consultant and “youtuber”, he could not stand the management that his father’s new wife was making of the family fortune any longer and he murdered her with a firearm.

The story has all the ingredients for a romantic cocktail, but it really happened exactly one week ago in a town of 6,000 inhabitants in Walloon Brabant, Belgium.

The defendant is Nicholas Ullens, son by the first marriage of Baron Guy Ullens of Schooten Whettnall, who Today he has just spent his first night in the overcrowded Nivelles prison with two other inmates in a 9 square meter cell.

A ‘financial conflict’ that ended in homicide

Since the crime was committed on March 29, Belgian media have reconstructed the family history, the disagreements between the baron’s children and his second wife and the circumstances of the murder of Myriam, 70, who called herself Mimi and she was a modest single mother of two children before marrying Guy Ullens in 1999.

Since then, she had become close friends with Queen Mathilde of the Belgians, who would have stayed at her chalet in Switzerland on her visits to the country with King Philippe, and also with other members of the Royal Family, with whom he has been seen at cultural events.

As a couple, both aristocrats had invested large amounts of their fortune in Asian art and, after a trip to Nepal, also in a orphanage and a school in Kathmandu, while she threw herself into her own breast cancer foundation, created her luxury clothing brand and wrote a book published in 2017.

The Prosecutor’s Office speaks of a “financial conflict” as the cause of the crime; According to media reports such as Le Soir, the four children from Ullens’ first marriage were unhappy with how Myriam was spending the family’s assets -valued at 3,000 million euros in 2011- and with the fact that the woman had distanced them from their father.

According to the story published in the media, Nicolás would have gone to the family mansion on March 29 and had one more discussion with his 88-year-old father and his stepmother; when he left the house he waited for them and shot Myriam dead, wounding her father in the leg.

Nivelles prison, where Nicolás Ullens is being held, where he slept on a mattress on the floor.

The stepson who killed the baroness, an ‘extremely nice’ person

A sister of the defendant, Brigitte, has assured the press that Nicolás is an “extremely nice” person, who He had just been a grandfather three months ago and was about to go on vacation with his familyso he did not think that the aggression had been premeditated but that “everything exploded on Wednesday.”

“Our family has been devastated for years. For Mimi, only one thing mattered: she wanted the family fortune for herself, and we didn’t matter. She even forbade Dad to have contact with us. In recent years, Dad’s mental state has deteriorated and she has taken advantage of it.“, according to Brigitte. According to her account, the woman had just put the house up for sale.

“What was he planning to do with that money? No idea, but we can assume that he was going to keep it. It opened a gap between our family and dad,” he says.

Nicholas was not unknown in many Belgian circles either: he worked in state security between 2007 and 2018, when he resigned due to “pressure from his bosses” and began working as a “freelance” for a consultancy, work that he combined with his personal crusades for alleged corruption and money laundering against the former Belgian Finance Minister and now European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders.

‘A detainee is a detainee’

All the investigations that he managed to open ended up being archived. In March 2020, she took to YouTube to start posting videos about her experience working for the state and “some hot activity information.”

Thousands of visits accumulate titles such as “The Government, the masks and the gangsters”, “When state security loses confidential data” or “The Belgian friends of the KGB”, publications that earned him a judicial investigation against him for violation of secrecy professional.

Nicolás turned himself in after the crime and his lawyers asked that he only be kept in pretrial detention. When a week has passed since he allegedly murdered his stepmother, he woke up on April 5 in the Nivelles prison, which houses 263 prisoners despite having only 192 places.

Since the two people in his nine-square-meter cell were already occupying the bunk, the baron’s son has slept on a mattress on the floor. “A detainee is a detainee,” concluded the SudInfo newspaper.

