A new historical exercise, with earnings and record sales figures, but this is no longer being sufficient to buy the growth story of Inditex on the stock market. Despite this new results account never seen before, the action of giant textile se DESCOSE and even A fortnight of analysts who follow their behavior has passed the scissors to your valuations Since these data were known.

Before making public accounts of 2024, the objective price of the analyst consensus Bloomberg For Inditex’s titles it was 53.50 euros. Now, this valuation falls to 51.58 euros, which means A cut of almost 4% in just two days.

By proper names, Telsey Advisory and Goldman Sachs have executed the greatest reductions, lowering their target prices by 11% and 10% respectively. Specifically, the first investment bank has gone from valuing the Galician firm in the 54 euros to see it currently in the 48. For its part, Goldman has changed its valuation of the previous 59 euros (with which it had established new historical maximums) to 53 euros.

Bernstein, Santander Group, Kepler Cheuvreux and RBC Capital have also carried out discounts of their valuations above 5%. Among these investment firms, the first two are the ones that maintain the greatest optimism with Inditex, seeing their acids above 55 euros in the coming months.

After these modifications, among all the valuations of the experts, only five investment banks see to the action of the Spanish company marking new historical maximums in the stock market in the coming months. For this, Inditex’s titles should exceed 55.98 euros that it reached at the beginning of last December and that suppose the current roof for its price. However, with the average target price, although their shares would have A 14% bullish potentialthey could only return to levels of the end of February.

This Thursday, Inditex recovers about 1% of its value, but the bleeding These last days have been intense. Since Monday, the largest company in the Spanish market had not stopped suffering the red numbers in the stock market. On Wednesday, he collapsed up to 7.5%, Its greatest fall in a session since March 12, 2020 (-10.5%), in full burst of pandemic in Spain. In these four descents sessions, the capitalization of the company has been reduced by about 16,900 million euros (for example, it would be as if IAG, ACS or Banco Sabadell Quebrase on the stock market). The latter corrections have caused, in fact, that Inditex entered the negative field and in the exercise yields about 9%.

After presenting historical accounts, what is the negative factor that both investors and experts are reading? The Galician company reached a level of income in the last year of 38,632 million euros, which represents an year -on -year increase of 7.5%, but reflects the slowdown in growth speed. This is The lowest increase in sales since the end of pandemicthe first since then below two digits. In addition to this, Inditex made the volume of business in the first weeks of 2025, which barely reflects an improvement of 4% (also the lowest start of the year since the pandemic), as opposed to the 8% estimated. The reading that collects the market is, therefore, that Inditex will not be able to grow as much as it had accustomed.

“The slowdown of inditex sales in February, although in the least important month, must be reversed, since its investment in fixed costs, 50% higher, is raising amortizations, “they emphasize, however, from Bloomberg. Also in this sense (and although they have reduced their valuation for Inditex, 4%, see graph) point from Deutsche Bank and claim that “there is no change in the business model and this slowdown of sales reflect external factors.” “It is difficult for the actions to rise again until the panorama is clarified.”they add and conclude with a recommendation to keep Inditex in the portfolio.

Now, analysts are divided into their tips: 48% recommend taking advantage of these falls and buying inditex shares, 36% choose to maintain positions and 16% believe that it is time to sell.