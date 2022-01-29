At the end of 2022 a new championship will be launched which will put the E-Bike, in the wake of the popularity that electric bicycles for urban mobility are experiencing. The new series, called EBK, will be inspired by Formula E, with city races and formats that will reward ‘spectacle’ and speed in a closed circuit, unlike what happens in traditional cycling where strategy and endurance are fundamental components.

However, this championship has a link with Giro e Tour cycling. The competitions will take place as in a Criterium, by a maximum hour of effort, presumably with a peloton not too numerous. The track will be used for two days by EBK: in the first there will be a team time trial, the results of which will decide the starting groups for the Grand Prix, to be carried out in the second. The circuits will be between 2.5 and 5 kilometers long, and will feature specially designed slopes, or “power zones”, as well as sprints and intermediate eliminations. The organizers will not allow teams to recharge their batteries between the TTT and the Grand Prix, thus opening up the possibilities for different race tactics.

Similar to the Extreme E off-road SUV championship, the organizers of EBK would like to launch a message of sustainability in every city, through a concrete “sustainable transformative mobility program“. Cities in Europe, Asia, North America, Oceania and Africa will host the series, each accompanied by a sort of “Micro-mobility Expo“. The racing series is expected to start at the end of 2022 in Dubai, and then run throughout 2023.

Ten teams will have the opportunity to compete in the series, with the obligation to enter both a women’s and a men’s team to promote equality. Each team must use a “specific” bicycle with a fixed frame, motor and battery. The Swiss manufacturer BMC would have the basic supply contract in hand. EBK could give some current pro cyclists or even recently retired athletes an extra chance by broadening the interest in the pedal sport. Certainly a very important part of the championship will concern technique, because after all the aim is to promote this type of mobility.