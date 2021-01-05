The epidemiologist and former director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Daniel López Acuña, has been very pessimistic this Monday in an interview in Basque wave in relation to the evolution of the pandemic. “We are fully entering a third wave due to the relaxation of protective measures during Christmas “.

The causes of the third wave

According to this expert, the main causes of the predictions he makes are: the higher incidence of the virus compared to the summer (In the summer season there were around 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and now there are more than 300 cases for the same number of inhabitants); the continuous social relations during Christmas; and the appearance of the British variant of the virus, which is more contagious.

López Acuña estimates that he will “multiply by ten the transmission capacity of the virus”, which will cause a “worrying” healthcare pressure in health centers. In addition, it has pointed out that “More drastic measures should have been taken, such as home confinement during November.”

Call for a stricter and continuous vaccination campaign



The former WHO director has stressed the importance of getting vaccinated: “In the centers for the elderly it should be mandatory to get vaccinated in order to reside. It seems terrible to me that there is reluctance to do so because we are facing a collective risk and it is the product of confusion and ignorance. “He is committed to vaccinating as if “a military and war operation” it was, without stopping any day.

A summer of 2021 with masks and protection

He believes that the situation will normalize as of the summer, although he does not believe that we have shed the mask during almost all of 2021. Finally, he has been in favor of issuing “immunity cards”, as was done with other diseases.