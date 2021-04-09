The former deputy governor of Santiago del Estero, Darío Augusto Moreno, died of COVID at age 68. He was a recognized Peronist leader, who had held the position of governor, temporarily, in 2002, in the midst of the Juarista crisis.

Moreno had been admitted to the Hospital Independencia on March 20 with a diagnosis of bilateral pneumonia. He had a history of hypertension and diabetes. The next day, his diagnosis of COVID 19 with positive PCR. “He required oxygen from admission and later mechanical ventilation.” The death occurred as a result of a multi-organ failure on Thursday night.

Moreno, a lawyer by profession, was a prominent leader of the Justicialista Party who held various elective positions (he was a provincial deputy and president of the Legislature), minister and member of the Superior Court of Justice. In 2002, after the resignation of then-Governor Carlos Díaz, he temporarily assumed that position. Nina de Juárez (the governor) was on leave for health reasons. In December of that year, the wife of the caudillo Carlos Juárez, resumed her position in the governorship and Moreno remained as lieutenant governor.

After the crisis of the Juarismo due to the double Crime of La Dársena, in 2003, Moreno resigned from his position. The debacle of the regime that controlled the province for almost half a century had already begun; the province was intervened in 2004.

Moreno had been elected provincial deputy for the first time in 1983 and from there, during his political career, he was elected conventional constituent by Santiago, president of the NOA Parliament, member of the Superior Court of Justice and also held positions in the Executive. He was passionate about the history of Santiago, particularly the leader Juan Felipe Ibarra and creator of the national insignia of this province.

Governor Gerardo Zamora expressed his condolences to the family of the former lieutenant governor and gave himHe spied on the networks: “In these hours, Dr. Darío Moreno has unfortunately passed away. He was deputy governor of our province and provincial legislator, among other important functions in the political life of our country. A great impulse and permanent collaborator of the canalization project of the Bermejo River, representing for a long time the interests of the province within the scope of the CoReBe (Bermejo Regional Commission). My condolences to their relatives and loved ones. “

Many other political leaders expressed their regret, such as the former Minister of the Interior, Aníbal Fernández, who fired him on his personal Instagram: “It just happened that, in Santiago del Estero, my friend Darío Moreno, former deputy governor, minister, legislator, passed away, constituent, mate. This shitty bug is not telling him a truce. God bless you. ” National Senator José Emilio Neder also expressed his condolences and support to the family. “