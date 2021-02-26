The scandal of sexual abuse of the American gymnastics, that exploded by the denunciations against the doctor Larry Nassar, does not seem to have end and this Thursday added a new chapter. John Geddert, coach of the USA gymnastics team At the 2012 London Olympics, he committed suicide hours after being accused of sexual assault against multiple young men.

“My office has been notified that John Geddert’s body was found this afternoon after taking his own life,” said Michigan State Attorney Dana Nessel. He added: “This is a tragic ending to a tragic story for all the people involved.”

John Geddert celebrates an artistic gymnastics team victory. Photo: AFP

Geddert, 63, had been notified hours before about 24 complaints against him for physical, verbal and sexual abuse of some twenty young people committed between 2008 and 2018 in his gymnastics club Twistars Gymnastics Club, one of the establishments in which there were worked Nassar, who today is serving a 175-year sentence for crimes of sexual offense.

“John Geddert used force, fraud and coercion against the young athletes who came to him to train. The victims suffered from eating disorders, including bulimia and anorexia, suicide attempts and self-harm, excessive physical conditioning, being repeatedly forced to act even when injured, extreme emotional abuse, and physical abuse, including sexual assault. Many of these victims still suffer the scars by their behavior, “explained Nessel when announcing the charges against the former coach.

The coach had already been the subject of an investigation in 2018, after several Nassar victims accused him of forcing them to go to the convicted doctor.