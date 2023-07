Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 00:43







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Russian security forces are investigating the murder of submarine commander Stanislav Rzhitsky, who was shot dead on Monday while playing sports in the town of Krasnodar, where he was stationed. The 42-year-old command was ambushed and received an undetermined number…

This content is exclusive for subscribers