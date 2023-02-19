Egypt’s national team is in Group A, which includes Nigeria and Senegal, in addition to Mozambique.

The youth of the Pharaohs did not succeed in qualifying for the World Cup since 2013 in Turkey, where the last appearance was under the leadership of Rabih Yassin, during which he bid farewell to the team from the group stage, and at that time included players such as Rami Rabia, Mahmoud Abdel Moneim (Kahraba), Yasser Ibrahim and Mahmoud Metwally, the current players of Al-Ahly, in addition to To Saleh Gomaa, Ahmed Hassan (Koka), and Ahmed Refaat.

Ahmed Saeed Dahir Ayman Al-Ismaili and the youth team in 2003, under the leadership of the historical coach Hassan Shehata, attributed the Egyptian team’s draw and its appearance at a modest level against Mozambique, to the fact that the preparation over the course of 3 years was not at the level that qualifies the players to compete in the African Championship, despite having a lot of talent. .

Said added, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that the coach of the youth team, Mahmoud Jaber, “has a crisis in how to contain the players.”

The captain of the youth team in 2003 gave an example by including Jaber, the Greek Olympiacos striker, Bilal Mazhar Abdel Rahman, indicating that his choice came “after pressure from the fans, especially after the French offer to include him in the roosters team.”

It is noteworthy that Bilal is the son of Mazhar Abdel Rahman, the former Egyptian and Monaco French national team player, and is the top scorer for Olympiacos in the European Youth Championship.

Saeed also talked about the difference in dealings between Jaber and Shehata at the time of his leadership of the national team to crown the African Youth Championship in 2003, indicating that the latter was listening to the players and their opinion on the formation and method of playing and supporting them psychologically.

The youth team tied in 2003 against Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana in the group stage before defeating Morocco by four, and in the final defeated Côte d’Ivoire 4-3 after a marathon match against the “elephants”, which at the time included Emmanuel Eboue, Yaya Toure, Arthur Boca and Aruna Koné, the stars of the national team. I later.

The youth team, led by Shehata in 2003, included Sherif Ekramy, Amir Azmy Mujahid, Hosni Abed Rabbo, Ahmed Fathi, Mohamed Abdel Wahhab, Imad Miteb and Amr Zaki, under the leadership of Shehata in 2003.

And Saeed continued: “The strength of our personality and the personality of the coach appeared in difficult times, when Shehata pushed Amr Zaki as a substitute in the last minutes of the Côte d’Ivoire match in the group stage to give the team a penalty kick in the last minutes, from which the equalizer came,” adding: “Youth and youth teams need a star Great football, which we have been missing in recent years.”

It is noteworthy that the Egyptian youth team later qualified for the 2003 World Cup in the Emirates, and advanced to the second round before losing to Argentina with the golden goal.

Saeed advised the players to “keep calm in order to preserve their chances of qualifying until the last minute.”

The African Youth Championship consists of 3 groups, where the first and second place teams qualify directly for the quarter-finals, in addition to the two best third-place teams.

The Egyptian national team will play the next match against Nigeria, on Wednesday, before facing Senegal on Saturday in the final group stage.

The four teams in the semi-finals qualify directly for the World Cup.

A member of the Football Association, Hazem Emam, said that the coach of Egypt’s first team, Roy Vitoria, called for the participation of players born in 2001 in the second division, and the Portuguese coach was surprised at the lack of players under 25 years old, which is the most important age stage in the strength of the first team.

Commenting on this, Saeed said: “The Football Association must decide to reduce the lists of clubs in the league to 20 players only, to force coaches to take advantage of the youth sectors, on which millions are spent annually without benefit, to present strong youth and youth teams that can compete.”

Jaber hopes to overcome the ordeal of a tie in the first match, to save the face of the Egyptian football, which was absent from the youth and junior championships, after the youth team bid farewell to the North African qualifiers for the U-17 African Cup, following the defeat against Morocco.

The Football Association is counting on the success of the youth team, after its good appearance in the Arab Cup last August that was held in Saudi Arabia, and its loss in the final match by penalty shootouts to the owners of the land, especially after the emergence of more than one name at the time in the team, such as Ahmed Nader Al-Sayed, Abdul Rahman Rashdan, Majid Hani, and Raafat Khalil. Who got the opportunity to appear in the first team of Al-Ahly, Karim Al-Dabis and Salah Pasha, the Italian Udinese player, who is absent from the tournament due to injury.