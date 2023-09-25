Shakira has found a creative vein in recounting the adventures of her ex-partner and father of her children, Gerard Piqué, while they were together. As she has explained on more than one occasion, her songs are allowing her to do a kind of therapy to make up for the wrongs caused by her ex. However, her latest issue has been turned against her since she has once again brought to the fore the work problems that she has had throughout her career.

In ‘The Boss’ Shakira tells the story from the perspective of Lili Melgar, the nanny who revealed Piqué’s alleged infidelities to the nanny from Barranquilla, and dedicates the song to her expressly singing: “This song is for you, because they didn’t pay you compensation.” ». «I have a shitty boss who doesn’t pay me well. I arrive walking and he arrives in a Mercedes Benz. “He has me recruited, the son of a bitch,” says the recent work.

With ‘The Boss’ topping the charts and adding millions of views, the cross has come from the hand of Cristina Cárdenas, who was the figuration coordinator in the filming of the Colombian’s advertisements in Spain. According to her, she said in the contract that the extras “have to get up and face the wall.” Cárdenas has described the deal as “disastrous.” “When you say that no one should look you in the eyes, when you remove a girl from a shoot who stands out more than you and you despise her, you humiliate her and you point the finger at her… That’s when you give yourself away and show that you are not a good professional,” has detailed.

But also, the song has brought back to the table the problems that Shakira had with her workers in 2012, a couple of domestic employees who were in charge of maintaining the house and the kitchen. According to what they said at the time, an argument over dinner led them to break their working relationship abruptly after years together. Apparently, she asked him to heat up a piece of chicken for her, to which he refused, claiming that he had been cooking for hours for 17 people and was exhausted, a response that led to the end of her employment relationship. «You know, you’re of no use to me like this, get out of here. The people who work for me have to work until I feel like it. Go away, I don’t want to see you anymore, outside my house… I’ll see what I do with you,” they said she told him.

The couple of workers filed three lawsuits against Shakira, requesting precisely 150,000 euros as “liquidation for their years of work.” The conflict intensified when they reported that they had been threatened through an email in which it said: “You messed with the wrong person, I’m going to defend her,” which caused the couple “anxiety” and “depression.” A situation that calls into question the singer’s attitude towards her staff.