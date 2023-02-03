Lorenzo Amoroso, from football to Isola dei Famosi 2023?

L’Island of the Famous 2023 warm up your engines: the Mediaset reality show will start in the spring, but some confirmations and rumors about the cast are already arriving. The certainty is that it will start again from Ilary Blasi in conduction with Vladimir Luxuria among commentators (and there is also talk of Enrico Papi in the studio).

THE shipwrecked? There could be a former Serie A footballer. It’s about Lorenzo Amoruso (among other things, in these hours the gossip chronicles speak of a crisis with Manila Nazzaro after a 5-year relationship, but there is no confirmation from those directly involved), a defender between the 90s and the beginning of the 2000s of teams how Bari, Florentine (with which he won the Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup), Glasgow Rangers (three Scottish league titles and four domestic cups) e Blackbourn.

See also MotoGP | Euphoric Oliveira: "I promised my daughter a trophy" Lorenzo Amoruso in a Glasgow derby, Rangers-Celtic (photo Lapresse)



Isola dei Famosi 2023 cast: not only Lorenzo Amoruso. Dayane Mello and… the rumors about the castaways

Lorenzo Amorusoafter the farewell to football and a parenthesis in the management of Florentinehas already had some experiences in TV (from Nightmare teams to Celebrity Masterchef until Temptation Island) and now these rumors aboutIsland of the Famous 2023.

Lorenzo Amoruso (photo Lapresse)



In the cast of the Canale 5 reality show we also talk about Dayane Mello, Samantha Degrenet and of his son, but also that of Loredana Lecciso and the daughter Jasmine Carrisi, Alex Belli and Delia Duran, Pamela Prati and Marco Bellaviaas well as the former Ciociara di Avanti another Alessia Macari. But we are at the indiscretions, official announcements about the castaways have not yet been made.





